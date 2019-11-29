Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Kelsey Spare races in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. Spare was the top female finisher, completing the course in a time of 22 minutes, 19 seconds. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Katie Almanzan runs in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Runners pass in front of the former Dow Academy building during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Overall winner Brady Hoover approaches the home stretch during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. Hoons won in a time of 19 minutes, 45 seconds. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Runner up Jereme Leafe races towards the finish during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Meagan Carr runs in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Cabot McLaren, Satchel Miller and Troy Boissonneault line up for the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Nathan Reeder races through downtown Franconia during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The start of the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Sarah Marandos, left, and Catherine McDermott participate in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Greg Kwasnik competes in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Ken Small, second from left, races in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Dave Bromberg gestures during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Katy McPhaul eyes the finish of the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Ainslie Williams nears the finish of the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Olivia Micalizzi is all smiles after completing the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Runner up Jeremy Leafe races towards the finish during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
From left, Lindsey Anderson, Colby Anderson and Sigrid Calhoun turn onto Main Street during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Larry Berg races in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Nicole Fitzpatrick leads a pack down Main Street during the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Caleb Reeder shows the strain as he competes in the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Dino Boissonneault sees the finish of the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Katy McPhaul nears the finish of the Wobble N' Gobble 5K in Franconia, N.H., on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
