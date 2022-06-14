Pair Of Hilltoppers Earn First-Team Honors As All-Metro Baseball List Unveiled
Buy Now

St. J seniors Fritz Hauser, right, and Will Fowler, second from right, were named to the 2022 All-Metro baseball first team. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

A pair of St. Johnsbury seniors earned first-team nods as the 2022 coaches’ All-Metro baseball teams and awards were released on Tuesday.

Fritz Hauser was named a first-team first baseman while Will Fowler grabbed first-team honors at third base.

Hilltoppers shortstop Tyler Holm, meanwhile, earned second-team infielder status.

The full list is below:

Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2022 All-Metro Baseball Teams

As selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.

Regular-Season Champions

Champlain Valley (10-1)

Coach of the Year

Tom Perry, Colchester

Assistant Coach of the Year

Sam Fontaine, Champlain Valley

Players of the Year

Andrew Goodrich, Essex

Tanner Wolpert, Rice

Pitchers of the Year

Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley

Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley

RBI Leader

Tanner Wolpert, Rice (25)

Home Runs Leader

Tanner Wolpert, Rice (6)

Strikeouts Leader

Tanner Wolpert, Rice (68)

Stolen Bases Leader

Sully Beers, South Burlington (14)

——

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers

Davis Hobbs, Burlington

Jared Anderson, Champlain Valley

Gabe White, Essex

Caiden Quinn, Rice

Catchers

Bryce Carey, Colchester

Eli Bostwick, Essex

First Baseman

Braedon Jones, Champlain Valley

Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury

Second Baseman

Nolan Simon, Burlington

Evan Havrluk, Rice

Third Baseman

Malaki Callahan, Colchester

Will Fowler, St. Johnsbury

Shortstop

Andre Bouffard, South Burlington

Utility

Shane Burke, South Burlington

Designated Hitter

Adam Littlefield, Burlington

Outfield

Matt Gonyeau, BFA-St. Albans

Travis Stroh, Champlain Valley

Luke Fitzgerald, South Burlington

Sully Beers, South Burlington

——

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans

Zach Davis, Colchester

Evan LaMothe, South Burlington

Nick Kelly, South Burlington

Infield

Joe Nachaczewski, BFA-St. Albans

Jonah Datillio, Colchester

Lewis Kerest, Champlain Valley

Hazen Randall, Essex

Kyle Tanis, Rice

Kurt Wenner, Rice

Brady Havers, South Burlington

Kiefer McGrath, South Burlington

Ethan Borick, South Burlington

Tyler Holm, St. Johnsbury

Outfield

Storm Dusablon, Essex

Cooper Smith, Burlington

——-

HONORABLE MENTION

Isaac Gratton, BFA-St. Albans

Zachary Smith, BFA-St. Albans

Henry Wood-Lewis, Burlington

Will Gumbrell, Burlington

Carter Beaupre, Colchester

Matai Callahan, Colchester

Kyle Tivnan, Champlain Valley

Robbie Fragola, Champlain Valley

Justin Prim, Essex

Tobey Appenzeller, Essex

Evan Hazen, Mt. Mansfield

Owen Pinaud, Mt. Mansfield

James Chagnon, South Burlington

Andrew Chandler, South Burlington

AJ Lichterman, Rice

Josh Perkins, Rice

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.