Pair Of Hilltoppers Earn First-Team Honors As All-Metro Baseball List Unveiled

A pair of St. Johnsbury seniors earned first-team nods as the 2022 coaches’ All-Metro baseball teams and awards were released on Tuesday.
Fritz Hauser was named a first-team first baseman while Will Fowler grabbed first-team honors at third base.
Hilltoppers shortstop Tyler Holm, meanwhile, earned second-team infielder status.
The full list is below:
Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2022 All-Metro Baseball Teams
As selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.
Regular-Season Champions
Champlain Valley (10-1)
Coach of the Year
Tom Perry, Colchester
Assistant Coach of the Year
Sam Fontaine, Champlain Valley
Players of the Year
Andrew Goodrich, Essex
Tanner Wolpert, Rice
Pitchers of the Year
Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley
Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley
RBI Leader
Tanner Wolpert, Rice (25)
Home Runs Leader
Tanner Wolpert, Rice (6)
Strikeouts Leader
Tanner Wolpert, Rice (68)
Stolen Bases Leader
Sully Beers, South Burlington (14)
——
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Davis Hobbs, Burlington
Jared Anderson, Champlain Valley
Gabe White, Essex
Caiden Quinn, Rice
Catchers
Bryce Carey, Colchester
Eli Bostwick, Essex
First Baseman
Braedon Jones, Champlain Valley
Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury
Second Baseman
Nolan Simon, Burlington
Evan Havrluk, Rice
Third Baseman
Malaki Callahan, Colchester
Will Fowler, St. Johnsbury
Shortstop
Andre Bouffard, South Burlington
Utility
Shane Burke, South Burlington
Designated Hitter
Adam Littlefield, Burlington
Outfield
Matt Gonyeau, BFA-St. Albans
Travis Stroh, Champlain Valley
Luke Fitzgerald, South Burlington
Sully Beers, South Burlington
——
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans
Zach Davis, Colchester
Evan LaMothe, South Burlington
Nick Kelly, South Burlington
Infield
Joe Nachaczewski, BFA-St. Albans
Jonah Datillio, Colchester
Lewis Kerest, Champlain Valley
Hazen Randall, Essex
Kyle Tanis, Rice
Kurt Wenner, Rice
Brady Havers, South Burlington
Kiefer McGrath, South Burlington
Ethan Borick, South Burlington
Tyler Holm, St. Johnsbury
Outfield
Storm Dusablon, Essex
Cooper Smith, Burlington
——-
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaac Gratton, BFA-St. Albans
Zachary Smith, BFA-St. Albans
Henry Wood-Lewis, Burlington
Will Gumbrell, Burlington
Carter Beaupre, Colchester
Matai Callahan, Colchester
Kyle Tivnan, Champlain Valley
Robbie Fragola, Champlain Valley
Justin Prim, Essex
Tobey Appenzeller, Essex
Evan Hazen, Mt. Mansfield
Owen Pinaud, Mt. Mansfield
James Chagnon, South Burlington
Andrew Chandler, South Burlington
AJ Lichterman, Rice
Josh Perkins, Rice
