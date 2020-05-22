Mike Nixon’s spring afternoons are typically booked — the 67-year-old Kirby resident has been calling balls and strikes on baseball diamonds for the past 30 years.
Not this spring.
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered sports and sidelined athletes across the world, it’s also left referees and umpires feeling, well, blue.
“I miss most the camaraderie with the umpires and my friends,” Nixon said. “I miss that aspect.
“It’s kind of corny to say, but for a couple hours, once the game starts, you’re locked in and everything is out of your mind and you’re fully concentrating on every pitch, on every play for a couple of hours. In some ways it’s an escape from day-to-day things. I miss that, plus I am half decent at it. It’s fun, doing a good job and feeling good about it.”
The Caledonian-Record chatted with three local umpires — Nixon, Don Taylor and Marvin Pritchard — about the void the virus outbreak has left in their favorite pastime.
All three are regulars on the local high school circuit, and elsewhere (college, Little League, Babe Ruth). They all said they were in it for the love of the game. But over a course of a season, it’s also a decent paycheck.
Umpires in Vermont make $75 per game, a flat rate for all sports across the state, and they get mileage. They were supposed to get a bump to $85 this spring.
Nixon is a retired teacher who still works full time at Lyndon Institute as a instructional assistant. He umpires four to five high school and/or college games a week and 25-30 contests per season.
“I do it to be part of the game, but I don’t think there are any umps that would do it for nothing,” said Nixon, noting his earnings are a supplemental income. “It’s extra spending money, going out for dinner money. But there are guys that are able to make a living, doing it year-round.”
Danville’s Marvin Pritchard, the Vermont Baseball Umpires’ Association state secretary, said the state has 122 high school umpires that are out of work.
That includes Pritchard, who was gearing up for his 46th season.
“For me it’s a hobby, a love of the game,” said Pritchard, a retired teacher. “It’s just nice to get out there on the field with good weather, unwind and do something I enjoy for a few hours while participating in a sport that I loved growing up.”
Pritchard is also a Babe Ruth umpire. As of now, the local league in Lyndonville and St. J are planning on having Babe Ruth and Little League seasons, as soon as Gov. Phil Scott gives the OK to increase gatherings from 10 to 25 people.
“I am 50-50 about umpiring right now,” Pritchard said. “I haven’t thought too much about it. With no baseball, I am mentally not thinking about it.
“It would all depend on the people that know more than me to decide if there will be a season. There are just a lot of unknowns.”
Waterford’s Don Taylor is a local fixture on the baseball and softball diamonds, at the high school and youth levels. He’s been umpiring for 25 years.
“I don’t look for the money, I just appreciate and love the game,” Taylor said. “Whenever I am out there, I try to do the right thing and be as fair as possible.”
While missing out on the local games behind the plate this spring, Taylor will also miss umpiring at the Babe Ruth softball World Series in Florida in July. It was his ninth invitation and he was slated to work the tournament for the sixth time.
“Kind of figured it was coming,” Taylor said of Babe Ruth canceling the regional and World Series tournaments.
It’s a tough break for Taylor, who has a deep love for his afternoon trade.
“I just love the game of baseball and I just miss being out there with the kids,” Taylor said. “It’s just so neat to watch them grow up from Little League to Babe Ruth to high school. When I seen them play as young kids, I just can’t wait to see if they turn out to be great in high school.”
Taylor’s crossing his fingers he will be out umpiring later this summer.
“I hope some games will get played and I can get some work in,” he said. “Not sure how many, but I would just like to see it get done so we feel like we’re getting back to near normal.”
In the meantime, Nixon is soaking up the afternoon sunshine in a different way.
“I guess with the extra time I’ll be doing what I am doing now, hanging out in the backyard and enjoying happy hour,” he quipped.
