Paradice, Unbeaten Crusaders Cool White-Hot White Mountains

WHITEFIELD — The Crusaders did it again.
On Saturday, Littleton put a second dent in White Mountains’ record, winning 44-37 and ending the Spartans’ nine-game win streak.
Parker Paradice paved the way for the unbeaten Crusaders (7-0) with 20 points, three steals and four assists. Mike Hampson with 11 points led the way through the first quarter.
Hampson strung together eight points in the last 3:40 of the first to keep the Crusaders within a point, 14-13. To hold the edge for the Spartans, Brody LaBounty fired in a pair of threes and netted two free throws. LaBounty in what his coach called a really good night, ended with 14 points (6 of 7 foul shots), four rebounds and three assists. Tyler Hicks added 12 points and six rebounds.
While the Crusaders were stranded on 14 points through most of the second quarter, WMR on hoops from LaBounty, Hicks and Avery Hazelton with an assist from LaBounty went up six. The price for a stingy defense was foul trouble for two WMR guards. With two on the WMR bench, LHS went on a 6-0 run to even the score at 20 all.
Paradice ripped and ran through the final 1:19 to halftime and scored all six points, twice on steals. The torch was lighted and Crusaders came back from break on fire. A Josh Finkle steal and a triple from Paradice touched off an eight-point run and that featured a gem of a reverse hook shot underneath by Paradice. Bromley and Finkle also fired in a three each in the third. Stephen Lucas with 11 rebounds for the night tossed in his two points in the third.
“The third quarter is when we started to move the ball and knock some shots home,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Since our 10-day quarantine we’ve struggled offensively and we did in the first half. We didn’t score for a long tie in the second quarter. We were thankful to be tied at the half. A good hard-fought game. Our bigs matched up with their bigs. A good test for us for playoffs.”
Howard also pointed out that a mission was to keep Hazelton quiet. Seven points and eight rebounds are relatively quiet for the Spartan tower.
The Regional wasn’t quite done yet. On three foul shots for LaBounty and five from Hazelton plus some key defensive boards from Parker Valdez, WMR was within four, 37-33 into the finale. Paradice added four quick points in just over a minute and Hicks countered with four before the Crusaders with three more points from Paradice went into time-clock management to maintain the lead.
“Our kids got into foul trouble in the first half,’ White Mountains coach Mike Curtis said. “Our defense played very good in that first half. We didn’t make our foul shots in the fourth and missed the first of a one-and-one. We didn’t stop Paradice. This was a really good game for us after we won nine in a row and the kids weren’t as focused. Littleton is very good, they’re physical, fast and very organized and we can see what we have to do for playoffs.”
Littleton will be home with Colebrook for a 4:30 start Tuesday and host Berlin on Friday. WM will be home with Colebrook with a 5 p.m. varsity start.
LHS (7-0): Parker Paradice 6-7-20, Landon Bromley 1-0-3, Mike Hampson 4-2-11, Stephen Lucas 1-0-2, Josh Finkle 3-0-8. Totals: 15-FG 9-16-FT 44.
WM (10-2): Brody LaBounty 3-6-14, Brayden White 1-0-2, Parker Valdez 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 5-1-12, Avery Hazelton 2-3-7. Totals: 12-FG 10-18-FT 37.
LHS 13 7 17 7 — 44
WM 14 6 13 4 — 37
3 Point FG: L 5 (Finkle 2, Paradice, Bromley Hampson); W 3 (LaBounty 2, Hicks). Team Fouls: L 16, W 20. Fouled Out: W, White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.