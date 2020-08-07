Patridge Named LI’s Next Field Hockey Coach

Jen Patridge is Lyndon Institute’s new field hockey coach, the school announced Friday.
“We are happy to welcome Jen back to the Lyndon Institute family,” Vikings athletics director Eric Berry said of Patridge, a 2002 LI graduate. “Jen was our JV field hockey coach from 2013-2016 and did a tremendous job. Jen has a special ability to relate to student-athletes and reflects the mission of LI’s Core Values.”
Patridge replaces longtime coach Roxanne Courser, who led Lyndon to the Division III semifinals in four of the last five seasons and the program’s first state championship in 2017.
“I’m really excited to be back working with student-athletes at Lyndon Institute and look forward to continuing a rich, winning tradition of field hockey at LI and teaching skills to all ages of students in the area,” Patridge said. “I want to build a great program that our alumni and fans will be proud of.”
Patridge will be meeting with all current and incoming field hockey players via a Zoom call with the time and date to be determined.
