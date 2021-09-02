Penrose Makes History Triple Crossing Lake Willoughby

WESTMORE — On Wednesday as fall began to arrive in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, James Penrose of Paris, France, triple crossed Lake Willoughby, swimming a total of 15 miles in 9 hours and 30 minutes.
In doing so, the 69-year-old became the third person to triple cross Willoughby — Charlotte Brynn being the first in 2017 and Greg O’Connor being the second, as part of his four-way crossing on Aug. 16, 2021. In doing so, Penrose became the oldest to complete the three-way crossing.
Penrose started at 6:50 a.m. from North Beach and swam the first leg with a slight wind to his back, arriving at South Beach at 9:45 am (elapsed time: 2 hours, 55 minutes). After a minute at South Beach, he completed the second leg at 1:08 p.m., swimming into a 10 mph headwind at times in the gap. (elapsed time: 3 hours and 22 minutes). The wind pretty much died on his return, denying him the Willoughby Rush. He arrived at South Beach at 4:20 p.m. (elapsed time for the third leg: 3 hours, 12 minutes)
Water temperature ranged from 68 to 70 degrees. Air temperature was in the mid-60s, but dropped in the afternoon as clouds began to block the sun. Wind was variable from 2-10 mph generally from the Northwest. It was strongest during Penrose’s second leg as he faced headwinds going through the gap.
Kayaking for Penrose was Kathleene Callicott, of Derby, Vermont. Rob Andersen of Newport and Phil White of Derby provided boat support. The swim complied with traditional channel crossing rules. It was organized by Kingdom Games and has been ratified by the Northeast Kingdom Open Water Swimming Association.
