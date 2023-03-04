BARRE — The game wasn’t perfect, but the end result sure was.
And now, so are the Falcons, forever enshrined in Vermont hoops history.
Down early and having to battle back, No. 1 North Country gutted out a 47-42 victory over No. 3 Spaulding to cap off an undefeated 24-0 season and claim its second Division II championship in three years.
A perfect ending to a perfect season.
“This is all I’ve dreamt about for the last year,” third-year coach Sarah Roy said. “This is the reason I came back to coach, to see Cora [Nadeau], Emma [Fortin] and Rileigh [Fortin] climb up that ladder with all their friends and family here because they didn’t get that. They won the championship [in 2021] but this is a huge piece — our community is a huge piece of who we are so to have them here celebrate with us is everything to us.”
When the Falcons won the program’s first-ever championship two seasons ago, it was inside an empty Barre Auditorium; fans were restricted from attending due to the pandemic.
On Saturday, North Country fans, friends and family were packed in tight to the Aud, this time there to witness their Falcons cut down the nets in person.
“It’s definitely awesome,” senior Cora Nadeau said. “Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it but we worked to get a championship and we got it done. The championship is way more important than 24-0 so we’re just happy we got this.”
Nadeau was huge on Saturday, hitting timely shots and settling the offense when her team needed it most as well as controlling the boards and limiting additional Spaulding possessions.
Nadeau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals while teammate Sabine Brueck turned in 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
“I’m just in shock, it’s so exciting to win with this group of girls,” Brueck said. “This has been my most favorite team to be on. We’re so close, we hang out a ton. I think we worked really hard and everyone really wanted it.”
“They mean everything to me,” Roy said about her team. “They come to work every single day, they bring out the best in each other; it is like everything I knew a team could be. All the teams I’ve had along the way have been a part of this too. These girls just optimize everything I ever wanted for a team and they just came to work every day to get after it.”
With a 24-0 season, many comfortable wins come with it.
Saturday’s championship wasn’t the case.
Spaulding jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes, Yvonne Roberge being responsible for all of the Tide’s points. Nadeau and Maya Auger then each banged home threes around the three-minute mark, helping NC claw back for a 14-13 first-quarter lead.
Then, it was Spaulding’s turn to storm back. Gracie Martin nailed a pair of triples to make it 20-14. The Falcons were held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second before a Nadeau layup cut the deficit to 23-16 at the half.
“Coach pulled us in [at halftime] and she was talking to us about how we need to work hard and get every single rebound and not let them get a second chance,” Brueck said. “We just needed to work harder as well as swing the ball and be patient on offense.”
“We talked about how important mindset is,” Roy said. “They hadn’t been tested a lot this year but one of the things that we’ve relied on is staying positive with one another and lifting each other up and that’s what we needed to do, in order to dig deep, you’ve got to help other people lift up and they were just determined to get it done. That’s just who they are as people and I love them.
“We didn’t want to get away from what got us here in the first place, just had to dig deep and go after it,” Roy added.
Good call, coach.
With the 10-2 second quarter well behind them, the Falcons came out of the locker room ready to go — with their starting five waiting at the center circle for the Tide to re-take the court.
No shoot-around, just business.
Brueck got things started, knocking down a three then Auger brought it to within one, 25-24, after connecting on a pair of free throws. Nadeau then answered a Taylor Keel triple with one of her own to keep it a one-point game, 30-29, with two minutes remaining. Shortly after, the Falcons took their first lead of the game thanks to a banked-in mid-range off the hands of Addie Nelson who had just checked in seconds earlier.
The Tide took a 32-31 lead into the fourth, making for the beginning of a back-and-fourth final eight minutes.
Nadeau set up Brueck for a sweet back-door layin then dished to Aaliyah Wilburn for a 35-34 lead with 6:30 left. Nadeau then hit a 3 with 4:50 on the clock to help NC take a two-point lead but Sage MacAuley had an answer on the other end, tying the game 38-all with less than three minutes to go.
“It was the tightest game we’ve had all year so I think we really had to fight for this one but in the second half we really pulled it together and played team basketball,” Nadeau said.
Auger then got a steal and hit ahead to Brueck to retake the lead with 2:20 left.
“We always say to play defense and that fuels our offense,” Nadeau said.
Rileigh Fortin sank a free throw for a three-point lead, Roberge sank two on the other end and then Auger connected on both of hers, making it a 43-40 NC lead with 39 seconds left.
After an Aliyah Elliott hoop on the other end, Brueck stepped to the line twice in the last 24 seconds, going 4 of 4 to seal the state title for the Falcons.
Auger finished with seven points, three assists and a big-time block on a Spaulding three attempt that could have complicated things with under 10 seconds to play. Emma Fortin (four rebounds, two assists) and Wilburn (five boards) each tallied two steals.
It was the second straight season that Spaulding lost in the championship.
Meanwhile, North Country’s three seniors, Nadeau, Emma Fortin and Rileigh Fortin, walked off the Aud floor as two-time state champs.
“They are just strength and leadership and kindness and passion and everything that would make a parent proud and make me proud too,” Roy said. “We will miss them a lot.”
“It was awesome,” Nadeau said, adding that she thinks the Falcons may not be done just yet. “The underclassmen are really good and I think they have a bright future ahead of them.”
NOTES: A day after two female coaches met in the D-I championship for the first time since 1990, two female coaches, Roy and Tide leader Tanya MacAuley squared off for the D-II title. … North Country had an average margin of victory of 22.5 points during its 24-0 season. … The Falcons are now 2-0 in state finals.
SHS (19-5): Roberge 4-2-11, Taylor 2-0-5, Elliott 3-2-8, Martin 2-0-6, Gauriella 1-0-2, Ashford 1-0-2, MacAuley 2-4-8. Totals: 15-FG 8-10-FT 42.
NCU (24-0): Sabine Brueck 4-7-16, Maya Auger 1-4-7, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 0-1-1, Addie Nelson 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 5-0-13, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 12-14-FT 47.
SHS 13 10 9 10 — 42
NCU 14 2 15 16 — 47
3-Point FG: S 4 (Roberge, Taylor, Martin 2); N 5 (Brueck, Auger, Nadeau 3). Team Fouls: S 16, N 12.