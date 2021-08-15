Pfiari Wins Kamik 5K In Littleton

LITTLETON — Anthony Pifari won the 2021 Kamik 5K in Littleton on Saturday, posting a time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds.
Results are below:
Kamik 5K
Place Name Age Gender Time
1 Anthony Pifari 27 M 17:39
2 Heath Brewer 37 M 18:42
3 Joshua Farrell 17 M 19:37
4 Carson Eames 15 M 20:17
5 Danny Ballentine 38 M 20:54
6 Adam Sandahl 41 M 21:32
7 Adam Roy 29 M 21:35
8 Brett Deyling 36 M 23:23
9 Gordon Hartford 59 M 24:24
10 Laura Berguer 30 F 25:23
11 Scott Varin 64 M 25:29
12 Cassandra Saikin 33 F 26:05
13 Eric Russell 47 M 26:09
14 Kasey Grisham 52 F 26:47
15 John Person 74 M 27:02
16 John Hennessey 45 M 27:03
17 Tom Yellope 67 M 27:15
18 Sarah Gaudette 34 F 27:16
19 Matthew Golden 30 M 28:09
20 Peter Gaudette 34 M 28:12
21 Caitlin Leverone 31 F 28:20
22 Tom Paquet 30 M 28:46
23 Cypress Ballentine 9 M 29:05
24 David Gold 54 M 29:23
25 Carla Ferony 33 F 29:39
26 Matthew Ferony 32 M 29:39
27 Anson Hastings 31 M 30:09
28 Russ Petelle 73 M 30:50
29 Kelly Mackay 54 F 30:54
30 Jeffrey Mackay 55 M 30:54
31 Gina Gracie 57 F 31:06
32 Brian Vetanze 28 M 31:11
33 Kristen Daisey 36 F 31:30
34 Katrina Labounty 41 F 31:35
35 John Sauter 73 M 32:16
36 Eva Shirey 17 F 32:31
37 Laura Fearon 48 F 32:39
38 Don Keren 66 M 32:46
39 Karen Sargent 42 F 33:02
40 Beth Miller-Clark 57 F 33:16
41 Elaine Frenette 33 F 33:33
42 Jason Cartwright 55 M 33:42
43 Bruce Grover 42 M 34:07
44 Michele Aronson 61 F 34:18
45 Bruce Mason 55 M 34:29
46 Kelsey Roy 28 F 34:30
47 Erica Antonucci 41 F 34:32
48 Christina Ianno 53 F 34:34
49 Scott Caisse 35 M 34:36
50 Jordyn Norcross 27 F 34:37
51 Michael Shover 72 M 34:54
52 Sally Mulcahy 52 F 35:21
53 Jocelyne Barrett 24 F 35:47
54 Joe Gay 63 M 36:01
55 Kathy Saffo 56 F 36:23
56 Ellen Shortlidge 39 F 36:29
57 Ryland Page 11 F 36:49
58 Mary Lou White 65 F 36:52
59 Denise Cartwright 51 F 37:08
60 Cassie Pasquino 32 F 37:15
61 Susan Yellope 65 F 38:47
62 Nathan Karol 38 M 39:02
63 Amora Page 15 F 39:38
64 Wyatt Tuite 6 M 39:47
65 Meghan Fulford 24 F 40:23
66 Janet Shirey 39 F 41:07
67 Katie Perry 27 F 41:13
68 Dale Prior 43 M 46:59
69 Roland Payne 60 M 47:16
70 Kathryn Stockley 23 F 47:42
71 Jennifer Stockley 48 F 47:43
72 Jacqueline Daniels 54 F 47:45
73 Michelle Jesseman 57 F 47:58
74 Alison Bolt 72 F 48:31
75 Heidi Ballentine 39 F 49:40
76 Juniper Ballentine 7 F 49:50
77 Nicholas Ianno 58 M 50:11
78 Drew Hamilton 26 F 50:30
79 Timothy Hobbs 43 M 50:36
80 Carol Wagner 61 F 51:45
81 Peggy Piette 44 F 51:58
82 Tammy Simonds 40 F 52:47
83 Dj Garneau 39 M 52:49
84 Shawn Cannizzaro 45 M 53:22
85 Jackson Tuite 9 M 54:55
86 Sharon Robinson 57 F 55:03
87 Jennifer Tuite 39 F 55:11
88 David Wagner 64 M 55:45
89 Sherry Sidney 49 F 56:14
90 Melissa Peters 45 F 57:49
91 Gabriele Leduc 57 F 57:56
92 Kia Deangelis 28 F 58:14
93 Travis Cox 27 M 58:14
94 Elaine Rentz 59 F 58:15
95 Cheryl Ziembroski 40 F 58:19
96 Stephanie Kennedy 52 F 58:28
97 Ursula Forsythe 81 F 58:29
98 Elise Thompson 46 F 1:00:09
99 Robin Heath 62 F 1:00:11
100 Kevin Roy 56 M 1:00:12
101 Leilani Lubguban 9 F 1:00:19
102 Robin Lubguban 55 F 1:00:20
103 Annette Marquis 58 F 1:00:25
104 Ann Bellerose 60 F 1:00:37
105 Sarah Fleck 36 F 1:00:40
106 Roger Bellerose 61 M 1:00:43
107 Jessica Clough 43 F 1:00:56
108 Robin Stevens 47 F 1:0:59
109 Jason Bull 58 M 1:01:19
110 Rose Page 53 F 1:01:20
111 Kaela Ray 30 F 1:01:37
111 Rebekah Daniels 30 F 1:01:37
113 Katharine Soukup 38 F 1:01:40
114 Steven Heath 69 M 1:01:48
115 Dan Lavoie 67 M 1:01:50
116 Priscilla Didio 64 F 1:01:51
117 Summer Patnoe 30 F 1:02:17
118 Jude Patnoe 6 M 1:02:18
119 Daven Hamilton 12 M 1:02:28
120 Beth Miller-Clark 57 F 1:02:32
121 Shane Hamilton 47 M 1:03:37
122 Theresa Gilman 52 F 1:03:41
123 Kristen Stevens 24 F 1:03:41
124 Erika Sturgeon 39 F 1:03:45
125 Brandon Collins 38 M 1:03:46
126 Brandon Hubbard 27 M 1:03:47
127 Catherine Forbes 34 F 1:03:49
128 Mark Bonta 52 M 1:03:50
129 Michelle Krampitz 49 F 1:03:56
130 Penny Leonard 51 F 1:04:57
131 Sara Walker 59 F 1:04:58
132 Chrystal Roy 48 F 1:05:00
133 Kris Westhaver 60 F 1:07:16
134 Kathy Hunt 55 F 1:07:53
135 James Hunt 68 M 1:07:56
136 Tracey Johnson 50 F 1:08:11
137 Ronna Poor 60 F 1:08:12
138 Shirley Bunnell 51 F 1:12:21
139 Ellie Ferguson 61 F 1:12:35
