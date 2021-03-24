Phantoms’ Long Game Ends Bucks’ Short Season

PROCTOR — They played almost as many games in the postseason as the regular season.
In playing defending champion Proctor in the Division IV semifinals on Wednesday, however, the eighth-seeded Blue Mountain Union Bucks couldn’t extend their short season, losing 59-45 to the fifth-seeded hosts.
Guard Connor McKearin was very effective with 19 points, and Brendan Crossman (17 points, four 3-pointers) did most of the scoring for Proctor. In his final game for the Bucks, senior Collin Punderson led BMU with 11 points.
The Bucks played from behind throughout, with the Phantoms bolting to a 13-2 lead. BMU rallied back though to trail 17-12 going into the second quarter.
Leading 35-23 at the half, the Phantoms extended it to 41-27 before a 9-3 Bucks run cut the lead to single digits, 44-36 late in the third quarter.
That was as far as they could get, however, as a 10-0 run extending into the fourth quarter all but put it out of sight. BMU fought to stay in it, as consecutive 3-pointers brought it back to a manageable 54-42 with 5:06 left, but Proctor answered with its final 3-pointer (57-42), and the Phantoms stalled effectively down the stretch.
The Bucks played just seven games all season, four regular-season and three in the playoffs.
“Nothing to hang our heads about,” emphasized BMU coach Chris Cook after the game. “We’re so young, and they have three-four guys who’ve been to Barre several times. That experience showed.” Conversely, “We had that three-week spell where we couldn’t do anything in the gym [due to COVID-19] after school was shut down. So for us to make the semifinals, that shows a lot of heart and resilience.”
In graduating just two players, “we have 10 guys coming back next year,” Cook pointed out. “Maybe we’ll have a regular season to play next year.”
The Phantoms will look to defend their title in Sunday’s final against West Rutland.
BM (4-3): Tanner Winchester 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 3-0-6, Andrew Locke 5-1-13, John Dennis 2-1-5, Ethan Gilding 1-1-4, Ricky Fennimore 2-0-4, Collin Punderson 4-2-11. Totals: 18-FG 5-8-FT 45.
PROCTOR (10-1): McKearin 6-7-19, Crossman 5-3-17, Bourne 5-0-10, Richardson 2-1-6, Nod 2-0-4, Bridge 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 11-16-FT 59.
BM 12 11 13 9 — 45
PHS 17 18 11 13 — 59
3-Point FG: B 4 (Locke 2, Gilding, Punderson). P 6 (Crossman 4, Richardson, Bridge). Team Fouls: N 19, P 10. Fouled Out: B, E. Dennis.
