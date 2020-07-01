PHOTO: American Legion members kick off youth baseball season

American Legion members from Post 58 raise the American Flag to signal the start of the 2020 St. Johnsbury Youth Baseball and Softball season at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. From left are Gary Henderson, Warner Hodgdon, Jack Baker, Mike O'Brien and Jerry Williams. There were a handful of teams in action Wednesday night at both Legion and Leonard Fields, including games in minor league baseball and softball, T-Ball and Babe Ruth baseball. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

PHOTO: American Legion members kick off youth baseball season.

