PHOTO: Lisbon teenager snags 21-pound Tom

Lisbon 15-year-old Daryion McDonald-Trombley snagged this 21-pound Tom on youth weekend . The turkey, taken down in Lisbon, had 1-inch spurs and an 8-inch beard. (Courtesy photo)

