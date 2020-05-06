PHOTO: Lisbon teenager snags 21-pound Tom

Lisbon 15-year-old Daryion McDonald-Trombley snagged this 21-pound Tom on youth weekend . The turkey, taken down in Lisbon, had 1-inch spurs and an 8-inch beard.
