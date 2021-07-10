Lyndon toppled Barre 16-1 and St. J rolled past Central Vermont 12-3 in the Little League 10U District IV baseball tournament on Saturday at Fisher Field.
St. J advances to the title game on Tuesday night at 5:30 while Lyndon meets Central Vermont on Monday night in an elimination semifinal, also at 5:30 at Fisher Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.