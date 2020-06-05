Andrew Thornton-Sherman, who just completed his seventh-grade year at Waterford, competes alone in the 400 meters during a virtual track and field meet at St. J Academy’s Ray Frey Track on Thursday.
Thornton-Sherman finished in a time of 1:03.20, which ranks as the second fastest time nationally in the virtual middle-school division and 43rd out of all runners (111) for this week’s competition. His long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) is ranked 47th overall.
Ten St. J high school athletes, meanwhile, participated in the two-day track meet, running events spanning from the 100 meters to the 3,200, socially-distanced of course. The athletes were racing against the clock and their events were video-taped and submitted online at athletic.net. They are competing against other participants from across the country.
Evan Thornton-Sherman, a Hilltopper sophomore, is ranked first in the 5,000 meters (15:02.00) and fourth in the 3,200 (9:45.5) out of all high schoolers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.