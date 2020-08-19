St. J toppled Lyndon 4-2 in a Babe Ruth 13-15 state tournament pool play clash at Legion Field on Tuesday.
St. J won, but Lyndon, the northeast region champ, advances to the state finals on Aug. 22-23, edging out St. J and Barre on total runs allowed (Lyndon 13, St. J 14, Barre 15). All three teams finished pool play with 3-1 records.
Lyle Rooney picked up the win on the bump for St. J.
