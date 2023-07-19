Connecticut Valley North's Keegan Merchant is fired up after scoring in the first inning during a 4-2 win over St. Johnsbury in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury's Tayton Goodwin gets his team fired up prior to a game with Connecticut Valley North in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN won 4-2 to force a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North's Keegan Merchant is fired up after scoring in the first inning during a 4-2 win over St. Johnsbury in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury's Tayton Goodwin gets his team fired up prior to a game with Connecticut Valley North in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN won 4-2 to force a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North stops St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old tournament championship at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. CVN forces a winner-take-all matchup with St. J for the district crown on Thursday at 6 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Connecticut Valley North scored four times with two outs in the first inning and held off St. Johnsbury 4-2 in the Vermont Little League District 4 8-10-year-old championship game on Wednesday night at Legion Field.
CVN’s win over previously unbeaten St. J forces a winner-take-all matchup Thursday night at 6 o’clock at Legion Field.
Down 4-2 with one out in the bottom of the sixth and St. J rallying, CVN’s shortstop threw out a St. J runner at home plate as he was trying to score from second base on a base hit.
CVN did damage in the first inning with two outs. After getting two runners on via a walk and hit batsman, Keegan Merchant doubled and Parker Perry and Lance Perrigo hit back-to-back singles.
Landon Mosher scored in the bottom of the first after drawing a leadoff walk. Owen Tucker got on in the fifth after a bunt and scored on a Brody Mann hit.
Thursday’s winner advances to the state tournament that begins Saturday in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.