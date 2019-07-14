Connecticut Valley North stopped Mad River 11-0 in four innings to claim the Little League District 4 10U baseball championship at Legion Field on Sunday, July 14, 2019. CVNLL advances to the state tournament, beginning Saturday in Bennington. Front row from left: Tommy Girard, Eric Smith, Bryson Morgan, Brogan Covey, Marshall Osgood, Warren Snyder and Landon Welch. Back row: Henry Sullivan, Wyatt Parker, Levi Thompson, Mike Danforth, Parker Calley and Seamus O'Connell. Coaches from left: Josh Hickman, Seth Parker and Mike Danforth. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
