St. Johnsbury's Rex Hauser dunks in the second half of a 59-55 loss to Champlain Valley in the championship game of the SJA Boys Basketball Team Camp tournament at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury's Harry Geng scores at the hoop during a 59-55 loss to Champlain Valley in the championship game of the SJA Boys Basketball Team Camp tournament at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Defending Division I champion Champlain Valley fought off host St. J Academy 59-55 in the Hilltopper Boys Basketball Team Camp championship game at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday.
The Redhawks earned their first-ever basketball crown last winter.
Eleven teams played over the weekend at St. J, including Hanover High School led by former Hilltopper coach Ben Davis. St. J, CVU, Hanover and Montpelier reached Sunday’s final four. The Hilltoppers bested Montpelier and the Redhawks toppled Hanover to earn spots in the final.
