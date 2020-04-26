PHOTOS: Kittredge sisters take down turkeys

Waterford sisters Lilian and Cassidy Kittredge both shot down turkeys on Sunday. Lilian, 15, bagged a monster — a 24-pound Tom with a 9.5-inch beard and 1.5-inch spurs. Cassidy, 13, took down a 15-pound Jake with a 5.25-inch beard and .25-inch spurs. They got their turkeys 15 minutes apart in Waterford.
