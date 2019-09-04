Annelise Fleck, Lauren Cahill and Zoe Zimmerman all tallied in Burke Mountain Academy’s 3-0 win over Lake Region on Tuesday in East Burke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- US Open Glance: Women's semis under the lights on Day 11
- LEADING OFF: Strasburg vs Braves, Lorenzen does it all
- Revived Judge hits 20th homer as Yanks beat Rangers 4-1
- Sun clinch top-2 playoff seed, advance to semifinals
- Crew member who died in scuba boat fire fulfilled her dream
- Dorian creeps up US coast; near-record storm surge feared
- Female Athlete of the Week: Lyndon Institute’s Haley Ott
- Male Athlete of the Week: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Trey Alercio
- Bencic aims to lift Swiss spirits without Federer, Wawrinka
- Stanton to increase batting practice ahead of return
- Investigation to determine if charges filed in boat fire
- PHOTOS: Lake Region at Burke Mountain Academy (girls soccer)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.