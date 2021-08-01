Lyndon Institute hosted its 2021 Team Camp Summer Tournament this weekend at Alumni Gymnasium. Twelve teams from around Vermont and New Hampshire were in attendance. The teams played a pair of games Saturday, then competed in a single-elimination tournament on Sunday. Champlain Valley Union won the title, topping Lamoille 72-61.
PHOTOS: LI 2021 Team Camp Summer Tournament
