Maddox McFarland fanned 10 batters in 4⅓ innings as St. J blanked Lyndon 13-0 in five frames in a Little League 8-10 District 4 pool play contest at Legion Field on Wednesay night.
Jack Pilner closed out the game with two strikeouts while Kellan Kendall went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the victors.
