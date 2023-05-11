PHOTOS: Littleton Softball Hosts Woodsville
PHOTOS: Littleton Softball Hosts Woodsville
Kevin Doyon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 1-7
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 1-7.
You voted:
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 1-7
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 1-7.
You voted:
Latest News
- New Hampshire Senate rejects marijuana legalization bill, leaving state an outlier in New England
- 'Money, power, sex': Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
- AP News Summary at 4:43 p.m. EDT
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:43 p.m. EDT
- CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
- Woman's death by stray bullet authorities say Texas neighbor fired called 'senseless crime'
- French prosecutors seek trial for Sarkozy over Libya financing for 2007 campaign
- Vermont clean heat bill becomes law as Legislature overrides governor's veto
- House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
- Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
- Woman accused of aiding 2 men who escaped from Philadelphia prison
- Residency requirement keeps Mississippi PSC candidate off ballot, justices say
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Jets sign veteran Al Woods to 1-year contract to bolster defensive line
- Carlos Correa hits 2-run double as Minnesota Twins top San Diego Padres 5-3
- European tour issues more fines, possible suspensions, for 26 players who competed for LIV
- NHL suspends Nurse, could suspend Pietrangelo as Golden Knights and Oilers head to critical Game 5
- Reds shut out Mets, handing New York 5th straight series loss
- Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown
- Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0
- Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open
- Noh ties course with 60 after laying up on final hole with possible 59 looming
- Bucks' Jrue Holiday selected as NBA teammate of year for 2nd consecutive season
- Sweden's Simon Forsstrom leads Soudal Open after first-round 64
- PHOTOS: Littleton Softball Hosts Woodsville
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims
- Firm that helped expose Alabama baseball gambling scandal launches integrity hotline
- Lacazette helps Lyon push for European spot as he battles Mbappé for top scorer
- Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle to undergo Tommy John surgery
- Thursday Local Scores (May 11) And Friday Schedule
- Division III football likely to delay new clock rules for 1st downs
- `It Ain’t Over' spotlights Yogi Berra's play over persona, narrated by granddaughter
- Oilers' Leon Draisaitl on pace to break record for most goals in NHL playoff year
- Ex-SJA Star Sadie Stetson Lands At Samford University
- US captain Tyler Adams set to miss rest of season for Leeds
- Madrid Open apologizes for silencing women's doubles finalists
- Pedersen wins 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
- 1.5 million Olympic tickets on sale in new lottery round for 2024 Paris Games
- NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF
- Dortmund's English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens out after shoulder surgery
- Today in Sports - Serena Williams wins The Madrid Open and collects her 50th career title
- This Date in Baseball - Ernie Banks hit his 500th career home run
- This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead
- Today in Sports - Week Ahead, May 12 - 18
- Today in Sports - Week Ahead, May 12 - 18
- This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead
- Flyers name Keith Jones team president, Briere general manager
- Russian Olympic Committee president hits out at IOC after top athletes excluded
- Asian Cup host Qatar happier with draw after losing World Cup debut
- Milan looks to recover from Champions League loss as attention turns to Serie A
- Azarenka steps up her clay game by beating Stephens at Italian Open
- Michael Jordan's famed 'Dream Team' Olympic jacket heading to auction
- Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós
- Premier League season reaches final weeks with Man City leading Arsenal in title race
- As Bayern Munich fights Borussia Dortmund, Schalke aims to play the spoiler
- Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Yankees host the Rays on 5-game home win streak
- Diamondbacks take on the Giants in first of 4-game series
- Athletics look to stop skid in matchup with the Rangers
- Royals bring 2-1 series lead over White Sox into game 4
- Twins and Padres square off in series rubber match
- Reds and Mets play, winner secures 3-game series
- Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.