Monday marked the opening day of high school football practice around Vermont. Lyndon opens its regular season with an Aug. 30 tilt at Woodstock. North Country begins its year with a home game against U-32 on Aug. 30. St. J Academy begins its campaign home against Essex on Aug. 31.
