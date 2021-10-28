Second-seeded Lyndon eliminates No. 7 Missisquoi 3-1 in the Division III field hockey quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021. Ella Buckingham scored twice in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
PHOTOS: Lyndon Field Hockey Sinks T-Birds
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24.
You voted:
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24.
You voted:
Latest News
- Starbucks posts record quarterly sales thanks to US business
- Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
- Paid leave loss hits hard for Dems after decades of advocacy
- Linwood Holton Jr, 1st GOP Va governor of 20th century, dies
- Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low
- Apple's strong quarter suffers $6B blow from supply shortage
- EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
- Rival: Violent past should bar Herschel Walker from Senate
- Kids of all ages among migrants in caravan across Mexico
- Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia's Youngkin
- Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West
- Jupiter's monster storm not just wide but surprisingly deep
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
- Jets' White relishing 'pretty freakin' cool' starting QB gig
- Game 3 a throwback with batters facing pitchers for 1st time
- PHOTOS: Lyndon Field Hockey Sinks T-Birds
- Syracuse hosts Boston College; a lot on the line for both
- Dolphins QB Tagovailoa focuses attention on facing Bills
- Chargers not looking past last year's drubbing by Patriots
- Thursday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 27) And Upcoming Schedule
- Coming off top game, Giants' defense faces bigger challenge
- 2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 9 Picks
- Feds: Hacker illegally streaming games tried to extort MLB
- Chiefs aim to turn season around with rare win over Giants
- Bills return from bye week off to host skidding Dolphins
- Bengals' big-play Chase presents daunting task for 1-5 Jets
- Chiefs aim to get on track as Giants visit Arrowhead Stadium
- Coming off rout, Patriots look to keep rolling vs. Chargers
- Roaring Bengals look to keep rolling vs. lowly Jets
- AP Top 25 Podcast: What's up with Dan Mullen? Week 9 preview
- Boston Bruins to face Carolina Hurricanes on the road
- New York faces Columbus in conference showdown
- Montreal faces New York on 3-game draw streak
- New York City FC brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Inter Miami CF
- Nets to host the Pacers on Friday
- Villanova's Collin Gillespie heads list of notable seniors
- Louisville-NC State division game tops ACC's Week 9 schedule
- 'Animalism': Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions
- The Latest: Siri sparks Astros; Houston evens series at 1-1
- Wednesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Bucks Down Danville, Advance To QFs
- Quenneville's meeting with Bettman may decide Florida fate
- Castellanos scores to help NYCFC beat Fire 1-0
- Hamid secures 8th clean sheet, DC United beats New York 1-0
- Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93
- Montrezl Harrell helps Wizards beat Celtics, 116-107
- Bobrovsky makes 29 saves as Panthers stay undefeated
- Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73
- Wizards center Gafford leaves with right quad injury
- PHOTOS: Blue Mountain Girls Knock Off Danville
- Staley hopes changes benefit Chargers' special teams units
- PHOTOS: St. J Field Hockey KOs Middlebury
- Wednesday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 26) And Upcoming Schedule
- Bills flush memories of Titans loss, look ahead to Dolphins
- Henry not nostalgic as Pats prepare to face his former team
- Jones not worried about offensive mates for Giants
- Seven Locals Chosen For Vt. North-South Senior All-Star Football Game
- Football shootout: ACC teams lighting up league scoreboards
- Dolphins' Flores says it again: 'Tua is our quarterback'
- Mini-Metro Hoops Tryouts Saturday At St. J Academy
- Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst following retirement
- Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders' Cup
- White to start for Jets vs. Bengals for injured Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.