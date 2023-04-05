St. J nips Lyndon 42-35 in a thrilling Unified basketball season-opening game at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
PHOTOS: Lyndon Hosts St. J In Unified Hoops
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
- PHOTOS: Lyndon Hosts St. J In Unified Hoops
