PHOTOS: Lyndon-St. J Field Hockey Clash At Fairbanks
PHOTOS: Lyndon-St. J Field Hockey Clash At Fairbanks
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
You voted:
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
You voted:
Latest News
- Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race
- Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake
- Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
- AP News Summary at 3:12 p.m. EDT
- Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold
- Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
- Security guard fatally shoots man who attacked him with ax
- Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
- Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson
- North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies
- EPIC Welcomes Parker Rains – Adds to Middle Market Property & Casualty Practice
- UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Merci! Lithuanian has chance at EuroBasket, thanks to France
- Leeds manager Marsch charged by FA over 'respect' comments
- Hartman medically cleared to return for No. 23 Wake Forest
- Big 12 teams score multiple touchdowns on blocked punts, FG
- Oršić goal earns Dinamo Zagreb surprising win over Chelsea
- Missouri renews K-State rivalry with non-conference match-up
- Reyna makes 2 assists as Dortmund beats Copenhagen 3-0 in CL
- Former NFL lineman, college coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
- Trubisky starting QB, rookie Pickett the backup for Steelers
- Horschel, Rahm unhappy at LIV golfers playing at Wentworth
- AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State
- Nevada's Sanders wins MWC defensive honor; NCAA-best 3 picks
- Big Ten punters just keep turning up from down under
- Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 1
- Atlantic League Glance
- Tennis tour moves year-end championships from China to Texas
- MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Barça, Bayern play in Champions League
- Vuelta: Roglic falls near finish but gains time on Evenepoel
- Berrettini-Ruud on court; Coco Gauff later | US Open updates
- Tennis player Osorio Hernández suspended in doping case
- UCLA expects more improvement before starting Pac-12 play
- Bologna's Mihajlović is first coach fired in Serie A
- Justin Suh finally makes his way onto the PGA Tour
- Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal for 2023
- Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war
- Norway refuses to select soccer player joining Russian club
- Steph Curry aims to inspire with 'I Have a Superpower' book
- Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out depleted PCup team
- Leon scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Australia 2-1
- Euro golfers to get Ryder Cup match-play prep at Hero Cup
- Scottish club Rangers back in big time after bruising decade
- Juventus, Inter fans investigated for alleged antisemitism
- Wild soccer mom back in Spain near her beloved Real Madrid
- PHOTOS: Lyndon-St. J Field Hockey Clash At Fairbanks
- Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
- Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- 2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: Woodsville Engineers
- Special K: Kody Clemens gets Ohtani for 1st career strikeout
- Tokyo Olympics sponsorship scandal widens with more arrests
- Padres host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak
- Rangers look to end 9-game skid, play the Astros
- Cubs enter matchup with the Reds on losing streak
- Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series
- Rays bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2
- Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Mets
- Abrams leads Nationals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game
- Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers
- Guardians play the Royals leading series 1-0
- Rengifo leads Angels against the Tigers after 4-hit outing
- Yankees host the Twins on 4-game home win streak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.