Lyndon topped St. Johnsbury 14-11 in the Little League 11-12 District 4 semifinals at Fisher Field on Wednesday.
The all-stars in maroon advance to face Connecticut Valley North in the championship game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., also at Fisher Field.
Lyndon will need to beat undefeated CVN twice to take the crown.
