St. Johnsbury Country Club was open for business on Monday morning, a cool May day in the Kingdom.
There were just a handful of a cars in the parking lot. Brill Williams of Lower Waterford practiced his short game alone on the putting green. Bill Merrow and George Boothby both of St. J, both wore big grins as they hit nice tee shots on the par-3 fifth hole. Other than a groundhog running by and the maintenance crew hard at work, there was little traffic at the course at the time.
Given the go-ahead by Gov. Phil Scott to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, SJCC and courses around the NEK opened for the first time on Thursday, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Traffic is expected to increase this week as the weather warms.
