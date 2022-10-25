PHOTOS: No. 8 Danville Girls Soccer Ousts No. 9 Poultney
PHOTOS: No. 8 Danville Girls Soccer Ousts No. 9 Poultney
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 17-23
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 17-23.
You voted:
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 17-23
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. Oct. 17-23.
You voted:
Latest News
- AP News Summary at 8:49 p.m. EDT
- Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'
- Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns
- Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate
- LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
- Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
- Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75
- South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use
- California teacher suspected of harboring missing teen
- Bay Area mayor punched in chest after speech
- Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt
- Dodge, deny or fib: Candidates stay vague on 2024 plans
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
- Manhattan fires men's basketball coach Steve Masiello
- No. 1 Georgia won't have safety Dan Jackson against Florida
- Padres would like to have Soto 'for many years to come'
- NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency
- PHOTOS: No. 8 Danville Girls Soccer Ousts No. 9 Poultney
- Colorado faces steep climb to return program to glory days
- Veteran pass rushers coming through for Baltimore
- Oops: Neb interim coach Joseph comments on unsigned recruit
- Bears learn a better way to use QB Justin Fields
- Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
- Chiefs' Clark suspended 2 games for 2021 weapons arrests
- Jets make trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson official
- Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
- Falcons release 2020 2nd-rounder Davidson, look for CB help
- MNM trio fires PSG into CL knockout stage with 7-2 win
- Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League
- Harper gets World Series moment while Trout's wait continues
- Beamer Ball is Back: No. 25 Gamecocks led by special teams
- Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0
- Milan on verge of return to last 16 after 4-0 win at Dinamo
- Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley
- Juventus eliminated as Benfica wins 4-3 to advance in CL
- Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football
- Big Ten boasts some of nation's top defenses in 2022
- Big 12 QB attrition piles up, TCU's Duggan shrugs off hits
- Georgia Tech prepares 2 backup QBs with Sims still injured
- AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins
- Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
- Villarreal hires coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery
- Commissioner: 10 Pac-12 schools staying put stand united
- Pelicans' Williamson, Jones to join Ingram as DNPs vs. Mavs
- Kentucky's Tshiebwe anticipates returning for season opener
- Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence
- Havertz puts Chelsea into Champions League knockout stage
- QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss
- Sevilla beats Copenhagen, keeps Champions League hopes alive
- AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders' Hankins to boost run D
- Tigers hire Rays' Rob Metzler as VP, assistant GM
- Boston, Clark headline AP women's hoops All-America team
- Knights' Phil Kessel closes in on NHL ironman record
- Titans release renderings of proposed new domed stadium
- Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches
- Joel Embiid tries to put early foot, hand woes behind him
- Herta signs 4-year Andretti IndyCar extension through 2027
- Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 8
- MATCHDAY: Barcelona battling to avoid Champions League exit
- NBA, NBPA seeking more respectful tone at all levels of game
- Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead The Associated Press preseason women's All-America team
- Gaga Slonina included in US pre-World Cup training camp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.