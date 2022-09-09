PHOTOS: North Country Visits Lyndon In Field Hockey
PHOTOS: North Country Visits Lyndon In Field Hockey
Kevin Doyon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- China sends college students to quarantine under zero-COVID
- AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT
- Today in History: September 11, U.S. comes under attack
- NC family turns abandoned farm into healthy food haven
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
- British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate
- UPDATED: St. J Starts Fast, Holds Off Tigers In Home Opener (With Stats + Photo Gallery)
- Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover
- Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week
- Prabal Gurung puts a loving spotlight on the world's misfits
- Q&A: Tyler Perry on directing his 1st script, 27 years later
- AP News Summary at 9:15 p.m. EDT
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Annexstad, Carr rally Illinois State past Valparaiso 28-21
- Toledo puts a beating on UMass in 55-10 win
- Pigrome's 3 TDs help Towson beat Morgan State 29-21
- Lewis leads Jacksonville St. to 3-0 start in move up to FBS
- J.J. McCarthy throws 3 TDs, No. 4 Michigan tops Hawaii 56-10
- Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1
- Meitz's 3 TDs lead Stetson past NAIA's Louisiana Christian
- Atlantic League Glance
- Timbers topple Minnesota 1-0 for 4th straight win
- Ferreira's 2 goals ties Dallas record in 2-1 win over LA
- Oregon has rebound win with 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington
- Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22
- Northern Arizona edges Sam Houston 10-3
- Perry has 4 TDs, Florida Atlantic beats SE Louisiana 42-9
- Freeman, Dodgers beat Padres 8-4; magic number down to 4
- Troy gets 1st win for coach Sumrall in debut at The Vet
- Barron, Weber St. defense suffocate Utah St. 35-7
- Grambling rolls to 47-21 victory over Northwestern State
- Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0
- Battie leads ground attack as South Florida defeats Howard
- Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD
- Powell sets rushing record sending N. Alabama past UVA Wise
- Duggan 5 TD passes and TCU 2-0 under Dykes after 59-17 win
- Pry gets first win at Va. Tech; Hokies beat BC 27-10
- DeLaurent has 4 TD passes, SEMO edges S. Illinois 34-31
- Crosby rushes for 196 yards in LaTech's 52-17 win over SFA
- Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford
- Cron’s 3-run HR lifts Rockies past Diamondbacks 4-1
- Duran Palacio's 2 goals lead Fire beat Inter Miami 3-1
- Sanders leads No. 11 Oklahoma St. past Arizona St., 34-17
- Davidson's offense rushes for 403 yards, beats DII Barton
- Auburn holds off big underdog San Jose State, 24-16
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff routs North American University 76-3
- Mordecai throws 3 TD passes, SMU cruises past Lamar 45-16
- Smith's 3 TD passes help Miami (Ohio) beat RMU 31-14
- Jackson St. trips Tennessee St. in Southern Heritage Classic
- Ford, Hutchinson run for two TDs each in Mocs' 38-20 win
- Daniels starts quick, LSU rolls past Southern, 65-17
- Guardians top Twins 6-4 behind McKenzie's 7 shutout innings
- Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th; Cards beat Pirates
- UPDATED: St. J Starts Fast, Holds Off Tigers In Home Opener (With Stats + Photo Gallery)
- Pratt throws 3 TD passes, Tulane pummels Alcorn State 52-0
- Hampton's 4 rushing TDs lead to win over DII Tuskegee 42-10
- Blue Jays score early and often in 11-7 victory over Rangers
- Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros
- No. 22 Mississippi starts fast, routs Central Arkansas 59-3
- No. 20 Kentucky handles Richardson, topples No. 12 Florida
- McKay, Elon defense swarm Wofford in shutout win
- Ahlers, Mitchell star for ECU in win over Old Dominion
- Moussa guides Florida A&M to 23-13 victory over Albany State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.