ST. JOHNSBURY — The gridiron was jumping on Saturday as St. J Academy hosted its eighth annual Northeast Kingdom 7v7 Shootout at Fairbanks Field.

Brattleboro toppled Hanover (N.H.) to claim the 7v7 championship while North Country bested St. J in the consolation final. Hanover (N.H.) edged SJA in overtime while Brattleboro nipped NCU in the semifinals.

