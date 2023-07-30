ST. JOHNSBURY — The gridiron was jumping on Saturday as St. J Academy hosted its eighth annual Northeast Kingdom 7v7 Shootout at Fairbanks Field.
Brattleboro toppled Hanover (N.H.) to claim the 7v7 championship while North Country bested St. J in the consolation final. Hanover (N.H.) edged SJA in overtime while Brattleboro nipped NCU in the semifinals.
Mt. Mansfield and St. J’s junior varsity also competed in the six-team event that began with pool play and finished with bracket play.
Edwin Stephenson of St. J Academy claimed the Strongman title while the Hilltopper offensive line won the team-based O-line challenge.
The event was the conclusion of six weeks of organized team activities (OTAs) and capped the Hilltoppers’ week-long mini-camp. Athletes now get a two-week break before the first official day of high school football practice in Vermont, which begins on Aug. 14.
