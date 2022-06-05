Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 5, 2022 @ 1:42 pm
Athletes compete at the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
BACK-TO-BACK: The St. Johnsbury Academy boys celebrate their second consecutive title at the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)