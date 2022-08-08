PHOTOS: Powers Park Swim Meet on Thursday, Aug. 4.
PHOTOS: Powers Park Swim Meet
Kevin Doyon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case
- Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
- AP News Summary at 7:15 p.m. EDT
- Bert Fields, legendary lawyer to A-list clients, dies at 93
- Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting
- Albuquerque killings send fear through Islamic communities
- Police ID man accused of firing shots inside Mall of America
- How Schumer's messy style delivers for Dems: 'I persist'
- Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
- Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
- Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her
- Longtime Forest Service employee killed in California blaze
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Mercury's Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury
- Gilmore appears to have found right landing spot in Indy
- Falcons G Mayfield returns to practice after injuring back
- Seattle Kraken add Dave Lowry to staff as assistant coach
- Olivia Moultrie proud of stand she took to play in NWSL
- Training camp performance raises hopes for Packers defense
- Column: Palou persevering through Ganassi contract chaos
- Rhule: Panthers want to avoid 'wrong decision' in QB battle
- Giants practice disrupted by a string of fights
- Serena Williams earns first win of season in Toronto
- Harvick win complicates NASCAR playoff spots in final weeks
- Lions lose 4th player to retirement this summer
- Saints QB Winston leaves practice with foot 'tweak'
- Chiefs running back job surprisingly up for grabs in camp
- Jets' Becton having MRI on right knee after leaving practice
- LI Youth Basketball Camp Builds Program Continuity
- Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement
- Jayhawks' Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about Year 2
- Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco
- ETSU hires Brenda Mock Brown as new women's hoops coach
- Hall of Famer Eckersley to leave Red Sox booth after season
- Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker
- Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord
- Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
- PHOTOS: Powers Park Swim Meet
- Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011
- PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining LIV Golf
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Public Is Asked To Help Research On Flying Squirrels
- Brewers tumble out of 1st in division after trading Hader
- UMaine AD is headed to Division III Southwestern University
- USA Swimming cuts deal to simplify anonymous abuse reporting
- Birmingham's hosting capability shines at Commonwealth Games
- Szczęsny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season
- Bruins captain, future Hall of Famer Bergeron to return
- Viewer's guide for this year's World Cup in Qatar
- Barcelona ends preseason optimistic with team’s potential
- Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs set to go on trial
- Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press
- Yankees face the Mariners looking to break road losing streak
- Reds visit the Mets to begin 3-game series
- AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:01 a.m. EDT
- Dodgers, Mets make post-deadline statements
- Padres to stop slide in matchup with the Giants
- Diamondbacks play the Pirates in first of 4-game series
- Orioles host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
- Angels visit the Athletics to open 3-game series
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.