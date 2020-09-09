The athletic fields at St. Johnsbury Academy were bustling on a 89-degree Wednesday afternoon, the second day of official fall practice in Vermont.
Members of the football, girls and boys soccer, field hockey and cross country teams were hard at work.
High school sports returned Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to hit pause back in mid-March.
Masks will be required during game play this season, except for cross-country running, golf and bass fishing where social distance can be maintained.
