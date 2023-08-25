Photos: Profile Girls Handle Groveton In Soccer Season Opener
Photos: Profile Girls Handle Groveton In Soccer Season Opener
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Single family residence sells in Newport for $265,000
- Sale closed in Sutton: $140,567 for a three-bedroom home
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
- AP News Summary at 10:53 p.m. EDT
- After Maui officials named 388 people unaccounted for in fires, many called to say they're OK
- AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 18 - Aug. 24, 2023
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:58 p.m. EDT
- Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow
- Jury awards $3.75M to protester hit by hard-foam projectiles fired by Los Angeles police in 2020
- Alabama wants to be the 1st state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe only nitrogen
- 7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
- Alabama teen charged with capital murder after newborn infant found in trash bin
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Tennessee 23, New England 7
- Tellez homers for 1st time in three months as Brewers beat Padres 7-3 for 6th straight win
- Adon pitches 6 strong innings as Nationals beat Marlins 7-4
- Twins use big innings early, late to rout Rangers, 12-2
- Ohtani helps send Mets into last place as Angels win 3-1
- Simone Biles wows on vault while surging to the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships
- L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
- L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1
- Justin Allgaier wins for 1st time in 26 starts at Daytona in NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Weekend Time Schedule
- Betts gets ovation, scores twice against former team, Freeman has 4 hits as Dodgers beat Red Sox 7-4
- Nneka Ogwumike has 100th career double-double to rally Sparks past Dream 83-78 for 6th straight win
- Allen homers and drives in career-high 5 as Athletics pound White Sox 12-4
- Shohei Ohtani doubles to key 2-run inning as designated hitter vs Mets after tearing elbow ligament
- Adon leads Nationals over Marlins 7-4 for Washington's 10th win in 13 games
- Laureano homers and has 3 RBIs, Bibee gets win in Guardians' 5-2 victory over Blue Jays
- Megan Khang has back-nine burst in 66, leads CPKC Women’s Open at challenging Shaughnessy
- Henderson 8th-inning HR carries Orioles past struggling Rockies 5-4
- Tigers rookie Parker Meadows hits first career homer in ninth to beat Astros 4-1
- Cristopher Sanchez throws 6 innings to help Phillies beat Cardinals 7-2
- Mitch Keller pitches eight scoreless innings and Pirates hold off Cubs 2-1
- LeMahieu homers twice to back Cole and Yanks beat Rays 6-2 for 2nd win in 12 games
- N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2
- Nolan Arenado leaves Cardinals' game at Philadelphia with lower-back tightness
- Kyra Carusa scores as the San Diego Wave beat the Orlando Pride 2-1
- Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sara Sorribes Tormo advance to Cleveland final
- Mikael Ymer announces his abrupt retirement from tennis after failing to overturn doping ban
- Big Ten to require football teams to report which players are available to play on gamedays
- Astros' Framber Valdez holds Tigers hitless through 6 innings
- Harrison opts out of minor league contract with Rangers
- Photos: Profile Girls Handle Groveton In Soccer Season Opener
- Dodgers' Betts says time has helped him find closure about how his Red Sox tenure ended
- 49ers trade quarterback Trey Lance to Cowboys, AP source says
- Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
- Morikawa breaks Tiger's 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland
- IndyCar leader Alex Palou being sued by McLaren in UK. Spaniard focused on winning championship
- Chase Briscoe qualifies on the pole for NASCAR's regular-season finale at Daytona
- Photos: Profile Boys Soccer Meets Groveton In Opener
- At least 12 people reported dead and 11 critically injured in stadium crush in Madagascar
- After cart crash and an 8th-place finish, Jamaican sprinter heading home to have eye checked
- Jamaica's Shericka Jackson edges ever closer to Flo-Jo's record in 200
- MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Fulham, PSG plays Lens
- Yankees' charter to Florida flown by father of New York pitcher Clarke Schmidt
- Women's tennis players have mixed feelings about possibly staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
- Broncos unveil $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High featuring mammoth scoreboard
- US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic is back for the first time in 2 years and seeking a 24th major
- OF Adam Jones to retire with Baltimore Orioles next month
- Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women's star Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser
- Jude Bellingham scores 4th goal in 3 games to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta
- US Forest Service rejects expansion plans of premier Midwest ski area Lutsen Mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.