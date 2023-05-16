PHOTOS: Redhawks Meet Hilltoppers At Burlingame Field
PHOTOS: Redhawks Meet Hilltoppers At Burlingame Field
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 8-14
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 8-14.
You voted:
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 8-14
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 8-14.
You voted:
Latest News
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:53 p.m. EDT
- AP News Summary at 10:54 p.m. EDT
- Democrats keep Pennsylvania House majority, positioning party to prevent limits on abortion rights
- North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
- Democrats keep majority in Pennsylvania House after winning closely watched special election in Philadelphia suburbs
- Cherelle Parker holds early lead in Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor
- Durham report takeaways: A 'seriously flawed' Russia investigation and its lasting impact on the FBI
- Nebraska Legislature votes to fold abortion ban into bill banning trans health care for minors
- Dan McCaffery wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat
- Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill
- New Washington law keeps drugs illegal, boosts resources for housing and treatment
- Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in November
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Alvarez, McCormick each have 2 hits, Astros beat Cubs 7-3
- Judge HR in 8th breaks maple leaf sign in deep center, sends Yankees past Jays 6-3
- Australia's bruising, bustling rugby league could be Vegas-bound
- Wednesday's Time Schedule
- Malfunctioning shot clock fixed in time for 2nd half in Game 1 of Western Conference finals
- Judge breaks Maple Leaf with HR, Germán ejected, Yankees beat Blue Jays 6-3
- Garcia extends MLB-best RBIs total, Rangers beat Braves 7-4
- N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
- Yoshida helps Red Sox beat Mariners 9-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
- Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
- Paredes has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Rays hammer Verlander and Mets 8-5
- Boston 9, Seattle 4
- Soler's 2-run HR with 2 out in 9th rallies Marlins to 5-4 win over Nationals
- Aníbal Sánchez retiring after 16 seasons, World Series title with Nats
- Brewers pitcher Wade Miley strains lat muscle
- Dodgers' Buehler hoping to return for season's final month
- Mountcastle, O'Hearn homer from 9th spot as Orioles beat Angels 7-3
- Cardinals' Nolan Arenado homers in 5th consecutive game
- Michael Lorenzen has season-high 7 strikeouts, Tigers beat Pirates 4-0
- Tuesday Local Scores (May 16) And Wednesday Schedule
- Tuesday's Scores
- Tuesday's Scores
- Rangers SS Seager's return from IL delayed by sickness, deGrom throws bullpen
- Mariners 1B France loses mitt, recovers to make play
- San Antonio Spurs win the NBA draft lottery and the chance to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video
- Dellavedova back from NBA to play for Melbourne United in Australia's NBL
- Panama, Guatemala grouped together in CONCACAF Nations League
- PHOTOS: Redhawks Meet Hilltoppers At Burlingame Field
- Rangers pitching prospect Rocker, twice a top-10 pick, needs elbow surgery
- Mets send struggling Peterson back to minors; Carrasco to return Friday
- Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA founder, dies at 89
- Broncos sign XFL star Ben DiNucci to compete behind QB Russell Wilson
- Rory McIlroy toning down criticism of LIV Golf at PGA Championship
- PHOTOS: Blue Mountain Baseball Visits Danville
- Kerr: Draymond Green's return crucial for Warriors title hopes
- Duke's Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina's Hansbrough
- Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist team is from the Sun Belt for the first time
- Kang enters partnership with Lyon for multi-team women's soccer organization
- Judge bristles at cheater talk after taking sideways glance before big home run
- Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
- Receiver Treylon Burks breathing easier entering 2nd year with Titans
- Marlins star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. headed to the injured list
- Brewers designate reliever Varland for assignment after rough outing
- Luton advances in playoffs, earns shot at playing in Premier League for first time
- Guardians place Ramírez on bereavement list, recall Rocchio from Triple-A
- Graham Rahal wants to see improvement within his father's team before deciding IndyCar future
- Barry discusses how Packers' defense must improve: 'It starts with me'
- Inter beats city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade
- New professional women's soccer league to launch in US in 2024
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.