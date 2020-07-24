The Reds beat the Brewers 7-4 in a Lyndon Babe Ruth 15U regular-season contest on Thursday night.
PHOTOS: Reds stop Brewers in Lyndon Babe Ruth clash
- Michael Beniash » Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
