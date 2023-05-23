PHOTOS: SJA Hosts LI At Ray Frey Track
PHOTOS: SJA Hosts LI At Ray Frey Track
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 15-21
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 15-21.
You voted:
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 15-21
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 15-21.
You voted:
Latest News
- Effort to legalize video gambling machines in North Carolina resumes
- 2 former Alabama governors from opposite sides of the political aisle express doubts over executions
- AP News Summary at 11:32 p.m. EDT
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
- South Carolina ready to renew abortion ban around 6 weeks of pregnancy after Senate vote
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:54 p.m. EDT
- Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
- Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date set for March primary season
- Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
- Trump lawyers seek meeting with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down
- PHOTOS: SJA Hosts LI At Ray Frey Track
- Target removes some LGBTQ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Charlie Blackmon doubles in 4-run 5th, Rockies beat Marlins 5-4
- Tatum scores 34, Celtics stave off elimination by topping Heat 116-99 in Game 4
- Thomas helps Sun top Mystics for second straight game
- Vegas 1 win from another Stanley Cup Final after 4-0 win over Stars in Game 3
- Boston 116, Miami 99
- Wiemer, Miller homer, Brewers stop Astros' 8-game winning streak with 6-0 win
- Gray, McDonald rally Dream past Lynx 83-77
- Judge hits tying HR in 9th, Volpe wins it in 10th as Yankees rally past Orioles 6-5
- Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2
- Soto shines in DC return as Padres down Nationals 7-4
- Christopher Morel homers again as Chicago Cubs beat New York Mets 7-2
- Shliger has 2 doubles, go-ahead RBI, No. 20 Maryland beats Michigan St. at Big Ten Tournament
- Giants rally past Twins 4-3 on Conforto's key double, go-ahead homer
- Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
- Wednesday's Time Schedule
- N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
- Royals snap 4-game skid with 4-1 win over Tigers
- Atlantic League Glance
- Guerrero, Jays pound MLB-best Rays 20-1, score 10 off position players
- Hard-throwing Bobby Miller solid in MLB debut, leads Dodgers past Strider, Braves 8-1
- PHOTOS: SJA Hosts LI At Ray Frey Track
- Corbin Carroll has 3 hits, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 4-3 for 9th win in 11 games
- Pinckney HR, 3 RBIs, Furtado's 5 scoreless innings help Alabama eliminate Kentucky at SEC Tournament
- Blue Jays rout Rays 20-1 as Guerrero Jr has 6 RBIs, position players give up 10 runs
- Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs as Wainwright, Cardinals beat Reds 8-5
- Navarrosa beats top-ranked Zhang, Wake Forest tops reigning NCAA women's golf champion Stanford
- Stars lose captain, pull Oettinger early in Game 3 of West final
- Thomas' double-double leads Sun past Mystics 88-81
- Connecticut 88, Washington 81
- Eovaldi's 2nd complete game in 5 starts leads Rangers over Pirates 6-1
- Overn's 3-run HR, 2-run triple help USC beat UCLA in pool play at Pac-12 Tournament
- Tuesday Local Scores (May 23) And Wednesday Schedule
- Cotton Nash, 3-time All-American at Kentucky who played in the NBA and MLB, dies
- González hits 2-run double, Grandal homers as White Sox rally to top Guardians 4-2
- Maine's top gambling regulator on paid leave following tweets
- Brazilians protest outside Spanish consulate after Vinicius Júnior's racism row
- Goodell confident Commanders sale will gain approval
- Cardinals' Arenado and Marmol ejected against Reds
- 49ers optimistic QB Brock Purdy will be healthy to start season opener
- MATCHDAY: Man City visits Brighton; Real Madrid hosts Rayo Vallecano
- Tuesday's Scores
- Barcelona loses to Valladolid, Raphinha shows message of support for Vinícius Júnior
- Texas A&M beats Tennessee in SEC after lengthy weather delay
- Frick, Alvarez help North Carolina beat Georgia Tech 11-5 in ACC Tournament opener
- Indiana holds off Illinois 4-3 in Big Ten Tournament
- Packers' Eric Stokes walking again, but unsure when he can return from foot injury
- Ronaldo scores winner in Saudi Arabia, says league is improving
- Dodgers place May on 60-day IL, out until after All-Star break
- Saints' Moreau gratefully returns to the football field after cancer scare
- Flames promote former player Craig Conroy to general manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.