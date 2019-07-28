St. J Academy went unbeaten, topping Mount Mansfield 14-8 in the championship game of the Hilltoppers’ annual 7-on-7 football tournament at Fairbanks Field on Saturday. North Country Union took third place, beating Mt. Abraham 32-24 in the consolation game. Seven high schools competed (Woodstock, Spaulding and Hanover, N.H.) in the passing-only event. Trey Alercio (St. J) and Jack Young (NCU) were under center for their respective schools. High school practice for Vermont teams officially starts in two weeks.

