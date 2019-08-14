High school football practice began Monday around Vermont.
St. J Academy, which reached the Division semifinals last fall, begins its regular-season campaign at home against Essex on Aug. 31. The Hilltoppers will have their Green & White Instrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 10 a.m.
