LYNDONVILLE — The St. Johnsbury All-Stars fought off a resilient Lyndon club 10-8 to win the Little League 10-and-under District IV baseball championship on Wednesday night at Fisher Field.
St. J advances to the state tournament to be held at home on Legion Field beginning July 23.
Lyndon on Tuesday night beat St. J 16-6 to force the winner-take-all title game. Wednesday’s clash was a back-and-forth battle.
Behind a strong pitching start from Tayton Goodwin, St. J built a 6-1 lead. But Lyndon stormed back with five runs in the top of the fifth, Cole Brown’s run on a wild pitch making it 6-all. St. J, however, responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 10-6. Barrett Somers provided the key knock with a three-run double.
Lyndon got two runs back in the top of the sixth and was threatening for more, but reliever Landon Mosher snagged an infield groundball and threw to first for the game’s final out — setting off St. J’s victory celebration.
