Top-seeded St. Johnsbury rallies past fifth-seeded Central, 7-4, in a Little League 10-12 District 4 all-star baseball semifinal at Fisher Field on Sunday.
St. J will play No. 3 CVNLL for the district crown on Monday night at Fisher Field.
Thank you for your interest in a Digital Subscription to The Caledonian-Record.
A Digital Subscription is 50% off the newsstand price!
Your subscription comes with:
Sign up now to support local journalism and to take advantage of all that your subscription will provide.
Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 24, 2020 @ 12:00 am
Top-seeded St. Johnsbury rallies past fifth-seeded Central, 7-4, in a Little League 10-12 District 4 all-star baseball semifinal at Fisher Field on Sunday.
St. J will play No. 3 CVNLL for the district crown on Monday night at Fisher Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.