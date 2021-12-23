PHOTOS: St. J Gymnastics Hosts Middlebury.
PHOTOS: St. J Gymnastics Hosts Middlebury
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 13-19
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 13-19.
You voted:
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 13-19
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 13-19.
You voted:
Latest News
- 4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall
- DA to ask judge to reduce trucker's 110-year term for crash
- Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload
- Nets plan to play Christmas; NBA, union evaluating protocols
- Rangers trek through snow to find hiker on Hawaii mountain
- Browns' C Tretter, Saints QBs test positive for COVID-19
- Baltimore officer dies days after being shot in patrol car
- Prosecutors: Big bond needed for parents in school shooting
- List of late author Joan Didion's published books
- St. Johnsbury’s Murphy Young: The Record’s 2021 Boys Soccer Player Of The Year
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Authorities: Police fatally shoot male suspect and a 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID
- SEC, Big East alter basketball policies as COVID cases spike
- St. Johnsbury’s Murphy Young: The Record’s 2021 Boys Soccer Player Of The Year
- Jets doing emergency prep work with makeshift secondary
- Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 Boys All-Area Soccer Team
- Patriots can regain AFC East throne in rematch vs. Bills
- Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Big Third Quarter Lifts Hornets Past Vikings
- Morales, Ford each score 15 to carry Wagner past Fairfield
- Giants' Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch
- PHOTOS: St. J Gymnastics Hosts Middlebury
- Titans activate A.J. Brown, COVID takes out another lineman
- Hurts, Eagles ready for Giants on quick turnaround
- Lawrence-Wilson showdown diminished by Jags, Jets struggles
- Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 23) And Friday Schedule
- Patriots have chance to lock up AFC East title vs. Bills
- Lowly Jaguars, Jets square off with top of draft in play
- Surging Eagles look to continue playoff push vs. Giants
- Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract
- Hitchon carries Canisius over Florida Gulf Coast 97-90 in OT
- Defense shines as Marist tops Bethune-Cookman 68-45
- Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games
- Ray carries Hofstra over Monmouth 77-71
- Knicks' Derrick Rose has ankle surgery, could miss 2 months
- Saleh, Sirianni test positive for COVID-19, Stefanski back
- Salazar's lifetime ban upheld by SafeSport Center
- Carters lead South Carolina over Army 105-75
- Deloney carries Vermont past Colgate 78-68
- Patriots may get key contributors back for Bills matchup
- Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 22) And Thursday Schedule
- ACC, Pac-12 revise forfeit plan for called-off league games
- Fleming's 20 leads Florida past Stony Brook 87-62
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Raiders Topple Vikings
- Jones says neck injury caused discomfort in some positions
- Marks scores 31 to carry Hartford past Sacred Heart 78-71
- USA Luge Olympic veteran Jayson Terdiman says he's retiring
- MLB lockout has Yanks in dark on players coming off surgery
- Omar Gonzalez signs with MLS's Revolution, rejoins Arena
- Swedish skier Hector beats Shiffrin for 1st win in 7 years
- Durant and the Nets visit the Trail Blazers
- Randle and the Knicks host conference foe Washington
- Martin, Cole propel UConn past Marquette 78-70
- Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Stymie Hornets; Patriots Set Down Huskies
- Neely lifts Albany past Lehigh 68-52
- Kirkwood, Ledlum carry Harvard past Howard 77-69
- Nelson scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.