Over 60 kids were in attendance on Monday’s opening day of St. J Academy’s annual youth soccer camp at Fairbanks Field. The camp runs through Thursday.
PHOTOS: St. J Hosts Annual Youth Soccer Camp
Tags
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
- Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
- Miami’s police chief shot himself while with wife, state official says. He survived
- Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania
- AP News Summary at 5:23 p.m. EDT
- After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:20 p.m. EDT
- Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
- 2 teens found fatally shot at a home in central Washington state
- The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
- Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
- In 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' smash success, audiences send message to Hollywood: Give us something new
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Miami-Louisville winner will receive a trophy recognizing Howard Schnellenberger. Boots included
- Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video shot in locker room
- Virginia Tech inks women's hoops coach Kenny Brooks to 3-year extension following Final Four trip
- Dog emergency led to ticket for going 140 mph, Vikings' first-round pick Jordan Addison says
- Seeded American Bernarda Pera moves into 2nd round of Hamburg European Open
- USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
- QB Anthony Richardson and the Colts agree to a 4-year, $34M contract that's fully guaranteed
- Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1
- Duke's quick turnaround brings Mike Elko a contract extension through the 2029 season
- Is Jordan Love the future? Packers CEO says it may take 'at least half a season' to find out
- Borussia Dortmund signs Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
- Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
- Bengals owner Mike Brown stays mum on the state of contract negotiations with star QB Joe Burrow
- Following a historic start, the slumping Rays are suddenly playing catch-up in the AL East
- Luxury group LVMH joins top-tier French sponsors of the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson is set to play for China in FIBA World Cup
- Denny Hamlin courts controversy, counts victories at Pocono after milestone 50th win in Cup
- Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
- PHOTOS: St. J Hosts Annual Youth Soccer Camp
- Basketball blue bloods North Carolina and Kansas schedule regular-season games for 2024 and '25
- Six Locals Help Vermont Take Third At 18U New England Regionals
- Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says
- Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill's contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
- Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off field with injury after grabbing right knee
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: NHFG To Make Major Hatchery Improvements
- FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of lengthy, multi-nation legal battle with soccer player agents
- Morocco shifts focus to next game after a big loss in its Women's World Cup debut
- Former England striker Trevor Francis, Britain's first 1 million pound player, dies at 69
- Ary Borges hits hat trick as Brazil beats Panama 4-0 at the Women's World Cup
- Today in Sports - U.S. men’s basketball lose to France, ending their 25-game Olympic winning streak
- This Date in Baseball - Cole Hamels becomes 1st pitcher to throw a no-hitter vs. the Cubs in 50 yrs
- Popp returns in scoring form for Germany at Women's World Cup
- China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley
- Ticket sales top 1.5 million for soccer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
- In Champions League qualifying, 1993 champion Marseille paired with Dnipro-1 or Panathinaikos
- Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
- Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
- Popp's first-half double powers Germany to a 6-0 rout of Morocco at the Women's World Cup
- Cancer survivor Caicedo, 18, set to make her Women's World Cup debut for Colombia against Koreans
- Champions League qualifying draw list
- Harman the hunter bags the biggest trophy of his career at British Open
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting well after his Derby win, and Toronto's offense could use a boost
- Pérez issues a reminder of his ability with a strong performance at the Hungarian GP
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'in a different space' after suspension-shaped first season in Cleveland
- Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Cristiana Girelli's goal gives Italy 1-0 win over Argentina at the Women's World Cup
- Germany players commit some of their Women's World Cup bonuses to grassroots programs
- Russian athletes can qualify for Olympic spots in an increasing number of sports with a year to go
- Twins try to keep home win streak alive, host the Mariners
- Astros begin 3-game series with the Rangers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.