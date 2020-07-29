The second-seeded Yankees rallied for a 6-3 win over the third-seeded Tigers in the second game of the St. J Little League intraleague baseball tournament at Legion Field on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
The Yankees advance to face the top-seeded Red Sox in Thursday’s league title game at Legion Field (8 p.m.).
