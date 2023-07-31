St. Johnsbury All-Stars, from left, Lucas Coburn, Maddox Stacey, Landon Mosher and Owen Tucker, are welcomed home with a parade down Main Street in St. J after winning the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball championship, an 8-5, nine-inning victory over Champlain Valley in Burlington on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury All-Stars, from left, Lucas Coburn, Maddox Stacey, Landon Mosher and Owen Tucker, are welcomed home with a parade down Main Street in St. J after winning the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball championship, an 8-5, nine-inning victory over Champlain Valley in Burlington on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury All-Stars got a champions welcome.
After claiming the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old baseball title in Burlington on Sunday, the boys were escorted home by the St. J fire and police departments with a parade down Main Street in St. J.
Fans and supporters lined the streets as the cars rolled through, players hanging out windows and standing in the back of trucks to soak up the moment.
St. J heads to Bristol, Conn., this weekend to compete in the New England Regional, the final stop before the Little League World Series.
