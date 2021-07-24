PHOTOS: St. J Meets Bennington In Little League 10U State Tournament Opener

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.