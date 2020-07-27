The second-seeded Dodgers knocked off the third-seeded Red Sox 19-2 in the first game of the St. J Minor League intraleague baseball tournament at Legion Field on Monday.
The Dodgers advance to face the top-seeded Astros — 11-4 winners over No. 4 Danville/Peacham — in Wednesday’s league championship.
