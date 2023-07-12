ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury pulled off a 2-1 win over Lyndon in extra innings in a Little League 11-12 District 4 all-star thriller Tuesday night at Legion Field.
With pitchers dialed for much of the night, the game was tied 1-all headed to the bottom of the seventh.
Leadoff batter Landon Mosher singled up the middle. Then No. 2 hitter Maddox Stacey laid down a bunt to push Mosher to second base. After an overthrow to first base, Mosher raced from second and slid home with the winning run to send St. J players into a frenzy.
It was the first game of the tournament for both teams.
Grayson Bias drove in Ethan Batson on a hit to right field in the third inning to help Lyndon knot the game 1-all. St. J struck for its first run in the opening frame. Mosher walked, stole second and third, and scored on a Chris Watkins hit.
Lyndon starter Jackson Cady (15 Ks) tossed a gem for Lyndon while Haven McHugh (three Ks) pitched in relief. St. J used starters Tayton Goodwin and relievers Landon Mosher, Barrett Somers and Brody Mann. They collected 16 Ks.
Earlier Tuesday, Cal West topped Lake Region 5-0. Central Vermont (0-0) battles Connecticut Valley (1-0) on Wednesday night at 5.
On Thursday, Cal West meets St. J at 5 o’clock in a winner’s bracket clash before Lake Region and Lyndon collide at 7:30 in an elimination contest.