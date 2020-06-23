St. J Recreation began its summer track and field program at Ray Frey Track on Tuesday, June, 23, 2020. The first group of the evening, kids ages 7-10, worked on throwing, running and jumping while practicing social distancing. The program is run under the direction of Jamie Ryan, Chip Langmaid and Dale Urie, along with current and former local track and field standouts.

